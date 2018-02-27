The Garmin GFC 600H helicopter flight control system can optionally integrate with compatible flight displays, such as the newly announced G500H TXi.

Garmin has introduced a helicopter flight control system designed to reduce pilot workload and increase safety.

The attitude and heading reference system-derived GFC 600H includes these safety features, Garmin says:

Stability augmentation system (SAS) improves basic handling while hand-flying

Garmin Helicopter Electronic Stability and Protection (H-ESP) applies corrective force if the pilot surpasses pitch, roll or airspeed limits to keep the aircraft in a safe envelope during hand-flying operations.

Return-to-level (LVL) mode, when activated by a pilot sensing spatial disorientation, can prevent loss of control by recovering the helicopter from unusual attitude.

Hover assist mode allows the GFC 600H to sense a hover condition and apply control inputs to maintain the aircraft position.

Overspeed and low speed protection.

The GFC 600H will work with compatible instruments, navigation sources and flight displays, such as the G500H and the newly announced G500H TXi, Garmin says. It can operate as an independent system as well.

Garmin expects Supplemental Type Certification for the Airbus AS350 B2/B3 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The new system is on display in Garmin’s static exhibit at HAI HELI-EXPO.