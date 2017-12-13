A Brief History of Rotorcraft Development

Cierva

The autogyro was invented by Spanish engineer Juan de la Cierva, whose fourth design, the C.4, was the first to fly, in 1923. The improved C.6, based on an Avro 504K fuselage, followed in 1925. In 1929, Harold Pitcairn acquired the rights to Cierva’s designs and the Pitcairn-Cierva Autogiro Co.—later the Autogiro Co. of America—began producing aircraft (pictured) in the U.S. Kellett Autogiro acquired a license from Pitcairn and production accelerated, laying the foundation for today’s rotorcraft industry.