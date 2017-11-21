U.S. MQ-4C Preps for Service | 787-10 Final Test Push

This year’s Dubai Airshow featured one of the most varied air displays at a major international air show in several years, with fighters from China, Europe, Russia and the U.S. flying over Al Maktoum International Airport.
Compression molded Discontinuous Long Fiber (DLF) composites continue to see successful Aerospace adoption for metal replacement opportunities. There is no question that these thermoplastic composites are a viable non-metallic option for production of complex-shape aircraft components....More
Additive manufacturing gives the aerospace industry better solutions for making UAVs, commercial aircraft and space vehicles stronger, lighter and more economical, with increased production efficiency....More
Aviation Week’s 2016 Workforce Study highlights several data points about the aerospace and defense industry and how companies are doing in terms of identifying, hiring and keeping the best talent....More