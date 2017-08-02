Connect With Us
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Urban Air Mobility | State of Stealth

  On-Demand Aviation

    Aug 2, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Urban Air Mobility: Why Is Uber So Crucial?   8

      Turbulence inside ride-hailing giant Uber has yet to derail its plans to launch urban air transport services in the early 2020s. And it is no longer alone in that ambition....More
    Aug 3, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Urban Air Mobility: Why Is eVTOL Needed?  

      Uber and others believe electric propulsion has reached the stage where it can enable small, efficient, short-range vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft....More
    Aug 3, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Urban Air Mobility: Are Batteries There Yet?   2

      Uber will have to start urban flight operations with the batteries it has, not the ones it wants. But it sees several prospects for progress on the battery performance front....More
    Aug 4, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Urban Air Mobility: Can It Ever Be Safe Enough?  

      Technology is advancing rapidly but, for once, regulators are ready with airworthiness rules designed to keep pace with innovation. Urban air mobility will put them to the test....More
    Aug 4, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Urban Air Mobility: Can It Be Quiet Enough?  

      Quiet operation is existential to urban air transport, and industry is also grappling with quantifying annoyance caused by nonacoustic factors....More
    Aug 4, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Urban Air Mobility: How Will eVTOLs Be Operated?  

      Uber’s ambitious plan for on-demand urban air transport faces challenges across a broad range of fronts, but no one is saying outright that it cannot be done....More

  The State of Stealth

  Directed-Energy Weapons

  Airlines in Taiwan

  Technology

    Aug 1, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      UTC Irish Research Center's Mission: Integrating Design Tool Chain  

      UTRC Ireland reports progress on a program to develop and integrate model-based design tools for aircraft that will cut design times, help avoid integration issues during development, and ensure aircraft enter service efficiently and with high reliability....More
    Jul 31, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      The Week in Technology, July 31-Aug. 4, 2017  

      Airbus Vahana takes shape; ARCA to fly aerospike; Germany’s quiet rotor; BVLOS goes commercial; India’s next RLV....More

  Commercial Aviation

  Defense

    Aug 4, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      New Air Force One May Have Russian Roots   1

      The U.S. may buy two white-tail Boeing 747-8Is originally ordered for a now-defunct Russian airline and refurbish them as the next Air Force One fleet....More
    Aug 2, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Classified Defense Programs Boost Bottom Lines   2

      A slew of recent CEO comments confirm how classified or “black budget” work is gaining significance for industry’s bottom line....More
    Aug 3, 2017
      Article
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      The Week In Defense, Aug. 3-10, 2017  

      Croatia hunting for newer-model fighters; Romania boosts defense spending; U.S. tests nuclear-capable ICBM, and Switzerland seeks F-18 upgrades....More

  Columns and Opinion

    Aug 3, 2017
      Commentary
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Opinion: Lessons From A Korean War-Era National Security Exercise  

      The Trump administration could learn about defense-industrial policy from the Eisenhower administration’s 1953 review of U.S. strategy toward the Soviet Union....More
    Aug 1, 2017
      Commentary
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Bizjet Recovery To Come In 2018-19, Observers Say  

      Don’t pop the champagne yet, but increasingly CEOs and financial analysts around the business aviation manufacturing sector say they think things have bottomed....More
    Aug 3, 2017
      Commentary
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Opinion: New Contender Takes On Venerable Pilatus PC-12  

      The Cessna Denali poses the first challenge to the Pilatus PC-12 in a quarter century. The leader has 1,500+ aircraft head start....More
    Aug 4, 2017
      Commentary
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Opinion: U.S. Airline Consolidation Has Gone Too Far. Or Maybe Not.  

      Passengers clamor for better treatment from airlines (including cabin amenities and respect from personnel) but they equally pursue heavily discounted fares. And the consolidation of the industry bodes that this push/pull will continue....More
    Aug 4, 2017
      Commentary
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      Lawmakers Say Administration Went Too Far In Pushing ATC Reform  

      In this week's Washington Outlook: Did Transportation officials improperly lobby Congress? House lawmakers say program delays show need for Space Corps; breaking Pentagon acquisition in two; and using robots to build budgets....More
    Aug 2, 2017
      Commentary
      Aviation Week & Space Technology

      From The Editor: Hello, Cape Canaveral 2

      With the space industry entering a new era of innovation and advancement—driven in no small part by money and energy from the private sector—Aviation Week is establishing a new bureau, our 17th, at Cape Canaveral....More
