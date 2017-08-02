Urban Air Mobility | State of Stealth

UTRC Ireland reports progress on a program to develop and integrate model-based design tools for aircraft that will cut design times, help avoid integration issues during development, and ensure aircraft enter service efficiently and with high reliability....More
Passengers clamor for better treatment from airlines (including cabin amenities and respect from personnel) but they equally pursue heavily discounted fares. And the consolidation of the industry bodes that this push/pull will continue....More
In this week's Washington Outlook: Did Transportation officials improperly lobby Congress? House lawmakers say program delays show need for Space Corps; breaking Pentagon acquisition in two; and using robots to build budgets....More
With the space industry entering a new era of innovation and advancement—driven in no small part by money and energy from the private sector—Aviation Week is establishing a new bureau, our 17th, at Cape Canaveral....More
For the past 20 years, Aviation Week has conducted the Workforce Study to answer some basic questions about the aerospace & defense (A&D) industry’s ability to meet ever-changing customer requirements through the innovation, ingenuity and capability of its people....More
Additive manufacturing gives the aerospace industry better solutions for making UAVs, commercial aircraft and space vehicles stronger, lighter and more economical, with increased production efficiency....More
As industry standards and applications change over time, seal performance and service life can be affected. We must always be striving to improve materials and technologies so every aircraft part continues to deliver the highest level performance and reliability....More
Motivated manufactures working to solve this challenge that impact affordability can find recommendations for how an effective IP management system can avoid non-compliance and security compromises and best practices for integration....More
As programs of record across the commercial, space and defense segments of the aerospace and defense industry have grown more complex, program and project leaders have been forced to look beyond the technical and production challenges they face....More