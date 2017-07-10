Upset Recovery | Light Fighters | Smallsats

A helicopter manufacturer is keen to find out if its fixed-wing acquisition—a rugged twin-engine turboprop that can transport heavy loads on short, unimproved runways—is the right recipe for international markets....More
Volvo's owner buys into flying cars; Paris airport installs drone detector; UTAS to codevelop laser air data system; Hybird + tiltotor = long-endurance VTOL; Europe takes next hybrid-electric steps....More
The European Space Agency says its well on the way to a full constellation of 24 operational satellites, the continuing renewal of which would probably require an average two satellites to be launched every year....More
Thailand buys South Korean T-50 trainers, Pakistan tests short-range missile, Kratos wins a satcom study contract and BAE to upgrade electronic warfare systems for U.S. Special Operations aircraft....More
In this week’s Washington Outlook: Defense Secretary Mattis says a Space Corps would create a narrower approach to space operations, Senator wants to set up X-Prize to solve hypoxia problem, and AIA’s Melcher will leave his job in December....More