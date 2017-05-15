Turkey’s Indigenous Fighter Plan

India’s Light Combat Aircraft demonstrates missile integration, Israel’s Air Force replaces Sea Scan patrol aircraft with Heron UAVs, a longer-range loitering UAV, and U.S. approves more Patriot missiles for UAE....More
Unmanned aircraft in the news: BNSF flies true BVLOS; Satcom for small UAS; Swift flies over water; Snipe nano-UAS delivered; Indago quadcopter upgraded; Redkite wide-area imagery from small UAS....More
In the simplest terms, airlines need to maximize the value of their aircraft by increasing profits from time in the air while decreasing the costs and time on the ground. Efficient aircraft ground operations are fundamental to meeting customer service expectations...More
In the simplest terms, airlines need to maximize the value of their aircraft by increasing profits from time in the air while decreasing the costs and time on the ground. Efficient aircraft ground operations are fundamental to meeting customer service expectations...More
The aviation world is changing from top to bottom; those who don’t keep up are aced out. If you don’t have the right equipment, permits, and know how, you may not be allowed to complete your Point A to Point B objectives....More
Motivated manufactures working to solve this challenge that impact affordability can find recommendations for how an effective IP management system can avoid non-compliance and security compromises and best practices for integration....More