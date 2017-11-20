Aerotain Skye Cleared To Fly Over Crowds The safest place for a drone might be inside a bubble. The FAA has granted a waiver to Columbus, Ohio-based marketing group CivitasNow to operate a drone inside a blimp over crowds. Technically the vehicle, an Aerotain Skye, is a “tethered aerostat” or a blimp-on-a-rope, less of an aircraft and more a camera-toting buoy floating in the air. The Skye typically takes the form of an orb, something as playful as a soccer ball, as ...