FAA Tests Gryphon Counter-Drone The FAA is testing Gryphon Sensors’ counter-drone system at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the latest in a series of detection system evaluations that began in early 2016. Previous evaluations of surveillance systems able to detect small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) took place at Atlantic City International, Denver International and New York Kennedy International airports, as well as Eglin AFB in Florida and Helsinki Airport in ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week In Technology, May 8-15, 2017" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.