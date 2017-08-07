Airbus Voom Hitches Ride With Cabify Airbus’s nascent Voom on-demand helicopter service has partnered with ride-hailing company Cabify to provide passengers with ground transportation to and from heliports, beginning in Sao Paulo. Under the partnership, called CabiFly, users of Cabify’s smartphone app will be shown a helicopter option alongside other ground transport choices. This will take passengers to Voom’s online booking site. Cabify will take passengers to the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week in Technology, Aug. 7-11, 2017" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.