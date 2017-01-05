Technologies For Factory Of The FutureJan 5, 2017
Ultrasonic machining, 3-D virtual-reality imaging, digital scanning and further advances in additive manufacturing are just some of the innovations OEMs are introducing for the factory of the future. But because many of their suppliers have not yet adapted, those that do introduce manufacturing advances can gain a major competitive advantage.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Technologies For Factory Of The Future " is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.