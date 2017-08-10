At some point, the turbofan commercial aviation knows will no longer be able to provide the efficiency improvements the industry needs. No one knows when or what could replace the turbofan, but a gambler would be putting money on one solution—a turbine-electric hybrid enabling propulsion-airframe integration with an intimacy that promises benefits beyond anything the engine could do alone. Interest in hybrid solutions is being driven by recognition that if turbofans advance as ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Hybrid Electric Could Be Next Step Beyond Turbofans" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.