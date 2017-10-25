Connect With Us
French Aerospace Research Center Overhauls Wind Tunnels

Oct 25, 2017
Since the early 1950s, France has used wind tunnels that the Nazis had started building for weapon development. The facility in Modane has proven essential to developing commercial and military aircraft since World War II. French aerospace research center Onera now hopes tremendous ongoing upgrades will help its wind tunnels remain fit for complex testing exercises for decades to come. Read more about the wind tunnels and their renovation: French Wind Tunnels Get Long-Sought Upgrades

