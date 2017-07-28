The vast majority of commercial unmanned aircraft flying today are small, well below the 55-lb. limit now set by regulators, but certain missions are driving interest in larger aircraft—among them firefighting, cargo delivery, crop spraying and maritime surveillance. Testing of large commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) is picking up pace, with test sites in North America playing a key role because of the availability of airspace in which to fly aircraft capable of ranging long ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Commercial Large UAS To Be Flight-Tested in North America" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.