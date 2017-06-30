With unmanned aircraft poised for ever-wider use in military and civil roles, manufacturers are developing the first systems designed specifically to fly freely within national airspace, opening up untapped markets and operating realms that are currently off limits. But for established leaders in the field such as General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), the question has been how to certify an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) to the same stringent regulatory requirements as a piloted ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Big Year Coming For General Atomicsâ€™ Certified Predator Plan" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.