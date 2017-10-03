Safran has lifted the covers on a new family of dual-use turboshaft engines envisaged for super-medium-lift and future heavy-lift helicopters. The 2,500-3,000+-shp Aneto family, named after the highest mountain in the Pyrenees, builds on technologies from the RTM322—the military engine developed with Rolls-Royce and now entirely owned by Safran—and the latter’s internally funded Tech3000 research program. Unveiled Oct. 3 during the Helitech industry event in London, ...