Safran has lifted the covers on a new family of dual-use turboshaft engines envisaged for super-medium-lift and future heavy-lift helicopters. The 2,500-3,000+-shp Aneto family, named after the highest mountain in the Pyrenees, builds on technologies from the RTM322—the military engine developed with Rolls-Royce and now entirely owned by Safran—and the latter’s internally funded Tech3000 research program. Unveiled Oct. 3 during the Helitech industry event in London, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Aneto Engine Offered for Future Super-Medium, -Heavy Helos " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.