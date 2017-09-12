Airbus may give the formal go-ahead for its proposed regional-airliner-scale electric propulsion flight demonstrator, the E-Fan X, later this month as it considers the possibility of modifying a BAe 146/Avro RJ to conduct an all-electric-powered takeoff. If sanctioned, the aircraft would fly in 2019-20 as a step toward potential development of a hybrid-electric single-aisle airliner. The demonstrator study, which forms part of Airbus’s rapidly evolving electrical propulsion strategy, ...