In June, SpaceX topped its 2016 launch rate with its ninth flight of the year and six months on the calendar still ahead. Now in December, the company is on track to singlehandedly fly more than any country in 2017. “We wanted to fly at least 18 times,” says SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell. “I guessed between 18 and 20 [launches] at the beginning of the year. We are now at 16 and have a good shot at two, maybe three more.” The first ...