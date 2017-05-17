For things (mostly) without wings because they are not needed in the vacuum of space, the Paris Air Show comes at a time when the space industry appears to be entering a golden age of government and private-sector activities at both ends of the size scale. The next year could see full-scale ground tests of the first large rocket since Saturn V that is designed to take humans and other valuable cargo beyond low Earth orbit (LEO), and early swarms of tiny satellites in LEO providing daily ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Spaceflight Takes Off And Takes A Bow At Paris Air Show" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.