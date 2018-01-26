Rocket Lab’s Electron is not the first commercial small-satellite launcher—that chapter in space history is reserved for Orbital Sciences Corp., predecessor to Orbital ATK, which in 1990 debuted the air-launched Pegasus rocket. But Electron, designed to carry payloads of 220-496 lb. (100-225 kg), about half Pegasus’ lift capacity—costs $5-6 million, nearly an order of magnitude less than Orbital’s booster, which still flies today. Rocket Lab is not quite ...