Among the many disputes that have embroiled the UK and the European Union regarding Brexit, one centers on the participation of the UK in the Galileo program, the $12 billion European Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) being rolled out to complement and possibly supersede the U.S. GPS system. The UK, which has been involved in the project since its onset by contributing payloads, the ground control segment and security software, wants to stay in the program, while the EU argues ...