OneWeb And Airbus Inaugurate Satellite Factory In Toulouse

OneWeb And Airbus Inaugurate Satellite Factory In ToulouseJul 3, 2017
OneWeb Satellites, a 50-50 joint venture between would-be constellation operator OneWeb and satellite manufacturer Airbus, on June 28 inaugurated the first serial-production line for OneWeb’s planned 900 spacecraft. Due to the unprecedented number of microsatellites OneWeb needs to provide broadband internet service globally, the Toulouse facility is the first designed to produce satellites at such a rate—one per day.
