NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston remained closed to all but essential personnel Aug. 29, four days after major hurricane-turned-tropical storm Harvey barged ashore on the Texas coast. Harvey reached land well to the southwest of the 56-year-old home of NASA’s Mission Control Center but still close enough to drench the 1,700-acre federal installation and its suburban surroundings with more than 42 in. of rain. JSC was open only to the most essential of the ...