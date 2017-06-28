Interchangeable modularity is a central concept for China’s new family of space launchers. With initial versions of three rocket types now flying, the industry is moving to widen the payload options with new combinations of propulsion modules. A new type, Long March 8, is intended to economize on development and production costs by using a major module of Long March 7, a founding member of the family. For the largest of the new types, Long March 5, a module will be omitted for a ...