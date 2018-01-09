A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off on Jan. 7 for the classified Zuma mission then returns to the launch site. Photo: SpaceX
CAPE CANAVERAL - SpaceX said the Jan. 7 launch of the classified Zuma mission appeared to have been successful, but questions about the spacecraft’s health surfaced the following day. Amateur satellite watchers spotted the rocket’s upper stage venting propellant over East Africa about 2 hr. and 15 min. after launch, suggesting Zuma might be in a 900-1,000 km high orbit, according to a post on SeeSat-L, an internet mailing list for visual satellite observers. “It is ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Fate Of Classified Zuma Mission Unknown" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.