In 1987 I attended my first and only Paris Air Show as an unpaid translator for United Press International. In my day job I covered the Pentagon, but I knew some French and my wife worked on the UPI foreign desk, so we had a nice busman’s holiday in the City of Light. The aerospace fair at historic Le Bourget Airport that year occurred in a world very different from the one we occupy today. Thirty years ago, at what was arguably the last time that the international aerospace ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Civil/Military Aerospace Split Has Outlived Its Usefulness" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.