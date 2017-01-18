Breakthrough Initiatives, internet philanthropist Yuri Milner’s deep-pockets effort to find life in the universe, may also advance science on the home planet as it acquires the capabilities it needs to do the job. The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has agreed to give Milner’s group at least 50 hr. of observation time with its Very Large Telescope (VLT) in exchange for funds to modify a key instrument that should improve its ability to spot planets orbiting in the habitable ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Breakthrough Surveying Other Galaxies For Planets To Visit" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.