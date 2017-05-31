Juno Provides New Lessons From Jupiter

Juno Provides New Lessons From JupiterMay 31, 2017
NASA is harvesting the first scientific results from its Juno mission to explore Jupiter, gathering new information that challenges old assumptions and raises new questions. Juno entered Jupiter’s orbit just about a year ago. Among the discoveries: that an enormous magnetic field is closer to the planet’s surface than anticipated, is stronger than expected, and its shape is more irregular than thought. The spacecraft, which passes by Jupiter every 53 days, is expected to peer ...
