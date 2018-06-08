The first hunt for atmospheric methane on Mars by the rover Curiosity team found no discernible spikes in background levels of the gas, which on Earth is produced predominantly by biological processes. Then a second study, encompassing 20 months of data, revealed occasional pulses of higher concentrations in Gale Crater, which the roving science laboratory has been exploring since August 2012. Now a third study, published in the June 8 edition of the journal Science, compiles ...