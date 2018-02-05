Universal Aviation Singapore, based at Selector Airport, has earned accreditation under the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) program. The Singapore facility joins Universal Aviation London Stansted (EGSS) as the second Universal Aviation location to become an IS-BAH accredited location. Universal Aviation, the ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation Inc., has more than 40 locations in 20 countries.

“Earning our IS-BAH accreditation is validation of our ongoing commitment to safety and ensuring our clients’ mission success by reducing their operating risk and stress,” said Yvonne Chan, managing director, Universal Aviation Singapore. “We are proud to earn this level of distinction, as it demonstrates to our customers and stakeholders our unwavering dedication to implementing industry-recognized best practices for safety, systems, training and security.”

IS-BAH is a set of global industry best practices for business aviation ground handlers, which features at its core a safety management system (SMS).