Visitors to the Singapore Airshow will be the first outside Russia to see the Superjet 100 regional aircraft equipped with new wingtips. Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) has brought a test aircraft with new horizontal wingtips dubbed saberlets that began flight test in December.



The saber-like shaped wingtips have been designed by Sukhoi in cooperation with Russia’s TsAGI Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute with the goal of reducing the aircraft’s fuel consumption by 3%, as well as to improve takeoff and landing performance.

“The wingtips installation is the part of the improvement program to provide operators with cost cuts of up to US$70,000 per year per one SSJ100”, explained new head of SCAC Alexander Rubtsov. The program is obviously aimed to withstand the growing pressure from major competitors in this segment – Embraer E-2 and the Bombardier CSeries.

As a part of this effort, Sukhoi also certified the SSJ 100 B100 variant with higher-thrust SaM 146 engines in 2017, allowing it to operate from shorter runways. The other improvement was the certification of additional fuel tanks to potentially expand the flight range to 7,000 km (4,300 mi).

The first SSJ 100 was rolled out in 2007, and since then Sukhoi has assembled more than 150 aircraft, with 34 alone in 2017 – almost twice as many as the previous year. Actual deliveries, however, amounted to only 30 aircraft, four more than in 2016.

SCAC reports that there were 109 SSJ 100s in operation as of the end of 2017. Besides being in use in Russia and Europe, these jets are operated by Mexican Interjet, the Royal Thai Air Force and Kazakhstan government agencies. Since the start of commercial operations in 2011, the Russian jets performed more than 240,000 revenue flights and logged more than 370,000 flight hours.

The manufacturer now plans to deliver 170-180 SSJ 100s in the next five years, with the annual delivery rates to

gradually grow to 35-40 aircraft.