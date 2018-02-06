Researchers at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have been studying how to develop an air traffic management (ATM) system for drones. The university envisages this ATM system will be required in Singapore in future to manage situations where multiple drones are flying together.

NTU professor Low Kin Huat, of the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, says if there is only one drone flying in an area, there is no need for ATM. But he says NTU researchers envisage that drones will become so popular in future – whether for commercial or government use – that there could be large numbers of drones flying in a certain area, so an ATM system needs to be in place.

He says the U.S. and European countries have also been working to develop air traffic management systems for drones, but that Singapore’s research is a bit different because Singapore, being a city-state, has been very focused on managing drones operating in cities.

Because of this, NTU’s research has been generating a lot of interest lately in Japan and South Korea, says Low, who is due to visit Japan next month to speak to researchers there. He says Singapore is really at the forefront of developing an ATM system for operation of drones in cities.

He says NTU plans to do a field trial by year-end, where it will use multiple drones in operation, to test its air traffic management system.

Low says drones could be useful in Singapore for transporting packages from one high-rise building to another, transporting packages from one small island to another or transporting goods from ship to shore.

He says NTU’s study of ATM for drones has been driven very much by the university. He says he felt this was a worthwhile topic for the university’s researchers to study because it fulfills a real, future need.

He also says what the NTU researchers learn will give them useful knowledge and skills they can also apply elsewhere.