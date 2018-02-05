Sometimes, one wonders how so much aerospace can go on within such a small island. Aviation industry growing at 8% compound per year; 130 companies; 21,000 workers; and a 10% share of global maintenance, repair and overhaul work.

These are some of the impressive statistics of the local industry presented at the launch of the air show by Tan Kong Hwee of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). The biennial air show presents an opportunity to sell the country to the aerospace world, so Tan’s message to visitors is, “Singapore is a prime location for companies.”

The EDB’s reasons are many and include the island’s prime location to capture growth in Asia. It is also a trusted location, having been ranked by the World Economic Forum as No. 1 in Asia for the protection of intellectual property rights. Additionally, it possesses the connectivity essential for today’s business: physically by air and sea; by trade agreement under 21 accords with 32 trading partners; and through its top position in digital connectivity.

Visitors to the show cannot fail to notice the progressive improvements in Singapore’s air transport connectivity. The new road to the showground takes visitors to the east of the new, third runway at Changi, the former approach way now subsumed within the expanded airport borders. Last year’s opening of Terminal 4 increased Changi’s capacity to 82 million passengers per year, while the commissioning of Runway 3 and opening Terminal 5, in about a decade, will together boost this to 135 million.

For business aviation users, a new terminal at Seletar expands passenger capacity, including those with business at the 320-hectare Aerospace Park, where there will be plug-and-play infrastructure for aerospace companies, including runway access land.

Tan boasts that aerospace is the most popular engineering program at local institutes of higher learning, attracting the best and brightest of students. The EDB also runs “pre-employment grooming” courses to ensure new workers have the skills to become immediately productive once in employment.

Singapore’s aerospace output is SG$8.9 billion (US$6.7 billion) per year, with no plans for that to plateau any time soon.