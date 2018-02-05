Pratt & Whitney Eagle Services Asia, a joint venture between P&W and SIA Engineering (SIAEC), is expanding capabilities by launching full maintenance, repair and overhaul services in Singapore for the Engine Alliance GP7200.

The Singapore engine center already provides low pressure (LP) compressor module overhauls for the GP7200, the engine for the Airbus A380 jointly developed by General Electric and P&W. The center is currently responsible for the disassembly, assembly and testing of the LP module, which includes the five-stage LP compressor, fan hub, drum, blades and stator assembly, but will now expand on this work to embrace the complete engine.

Pratt says the first GP7200 is expected to be inducted later in the first quarter once compliance testing is completed. The Singapore facility, which recently finished its first LP compressor module piece-part overhaul for the Engine Alliance, is the company’s fourth overhaul site and the first in Asia to service the GP7200.

The expansion of the GP7200 services capability comes as the center starts preparations to begin overhaul work on P&W’s PW1100G geared turbofan in 2019. Under the $85 million plan, the facility will be upgraded with an environment control system and an engine flow line system.

The inauguration of the GP7200 capability also coincides with events to mark the 20th anniversary of the joint venture between Pratt & Whitney and SIAEC. The Singapore site, which was an engine overhaul division of SIAEC in the 1990s before SIAEC entered into a joint venture with P&W in 1998, is a center of excellence for the PW4000 series. Pratt says that by 2017 the site had conducted over 7,600 overhauls.