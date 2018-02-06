Orolia has signed a 20-year agreement with Airbus Helicopters to continue its role as the supplier of emergency locator transmitter beacons as well as technical support for all civil and military Airbus helicopters.

“This new, long-term contract shows a great deal of continued trust in us from Airbus,” said Christian Belleux, director of the aviation product line at Orolia (Booth F30). “We’ve been so pleased with the reliability of the Integra ELT, the primary product for Airbus helicopters, and its unique operating features have also been proven through the years to be a strong point for operators around the world.”

The Integra ELT, unlike traditional ELTs that rely on the aircraft GPS and broadcast antennas, can use its own internal GPS and backup antennas to ensure communication with the Cospas-Sarsat satellite network in the event of an accident, providing key positioning data for better location accuracy and a higher chance of rescue. The unit, which already equips most Airbus Helicopters programs, weighs less than 1 kg (2.2 lb.), uses both 121.5 and 406 MHz frequencies and features a six-year battery.

Under the new contract Orolia will provide complete product support to the global network of Airbus Helicopters service centers. The value of the contract was not disclosed.