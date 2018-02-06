Myanmar agreed to buy six Sukhoi Su-30 Flanker fighters during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to the Southeast Asian country late last month, Tass news agency reports.

Although Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieut. Gen. Alexander Fomin, cited by Tass, did not specify which variant of the big, long-range fighter will be bought by Myanmar, the two-seat Su-30SME is likely.

The two-seat Su-30 will be the main fighter for Myanmar’s air force and will be able to “protect territorial integrity and repel terrorist attacks,” says Fomin.

The Myanmar military already uses many types of Russian arms, the minister notes. “These are the Mi-24, Mi-35 and Mi-17 helicopters, as well as the MiG-29 fighter aircraft, the Yak-130 combat-capable trainer aircraft, the Pechora-2 air defense system and other equipment,” he says.

Myanmar’s government has not responded to the report, nor has it not announced any recent foreign military orders. The Su-30 order, if concluded, is likely to be confirmed only when the aircraft enter service with the air force.

A 2015 order for six Yakovlev Yak-130 light attack jet trainer was not announced at the time. The aircraft entered service in December 2017. An order for another six was also reported by Tass.

Myanmar would the fourth operator of the Flanker in Southeast Asia. Vietnam has the largest fleet, of 48 aircraft. Indonesia and Malaysia also use the type. All three countries have the Su-30, though the Su-30MKM, in Malaysian service, is rather different from the Su-30MK2, operated by Vietnam and Indonesia. The Su-30MKM features canard wings and thrust vectoring; the Su-30SME is similar.

Myanmar’s most potent fighters currently are 26 MiG-29s, which have less range and weapons capacity than Flankers of any version.

The MiG-29s were ordered in two batches in 2001 and 2009 and include five MiG-29UB two-seaters for training. RAC-MiG is currently upgrading 10 of the MiG-29s at its facility near Moscow. Upgrades to other single-seat MiG-29s are expected to follow.

Not much is known about the upgrade program except that it will allow the aircraft to perform air-to-ground missions with guided weapons as well as improving its air-to-air capability and prolonging service lives.