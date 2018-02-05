Four MRJ regional jets by Mitsubishi Aircraft have logged more than 1,500 hr. aloft – half of the planned flight testing of the Pratt & Whitney PW1200G geared turbofan-powered plane, says Alex Bellamy, who heads the Japanese manufacturer’s program management unit.

The prototypes have proven to be remarkably reliable, Mitsubishi says. Since flying in the U.S. began in October 2016, only 1% of scheduled flights there have been canceled due to technical problems.

The PW1200G-powered MRJs have been built to the design of the MRJ90 version of the aircraft, able to seat 88 passengers in an all-economy cabin arrangement.

At the time of program launch in 2008, initial customer All Nippon Airways was to receive its first MRJ90 in the last quarter of 2013. The slippage to mid-2020 was accumulated in five delays, all but the first arising from certification challenges.

The fifth flight-test aircraft, kept at Nagoya, has not flown. The company says it does not yet know when it will, but its primary purpose is on the ground. In November, for example, the aircraft was used to assess noise from the auxiliary power unit.