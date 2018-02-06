The Engine Services division of Lufthansa Technik AG in Hamburg is gearing up for the future. With the simultaneous opening of a new competence center for engine case repair and an X-ray center for engine components of all different sizes, Lufthansa Technik is preparing for future engine types and a growing business in engine maintenance. The company has invested roughly €7 million (US$8.7 million).

State-of-the-art tools and equipment are the basis for the introduction of new repair procedures. At the same time, the variety of engine types overhauled can be increased significantly, and turnaround time can be reduced to just three weeks. The division assumes that orders for this product will double over the next three years.

The new X-ray center with its two systems can screen components flexibly, from the smallest engine blade up to future engine cases with a diameter of 3.5 meters (11.5 ft.) – and do so digitally as well as in analog mode. Recurring inspection requirements can be stored and the inspections automated in the future. Planning for a second stage of construction in 2019 is already underway; it will extend capacity yet again.