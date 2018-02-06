Liebherr’s Aerospace division, having been established in Singapore during 1995, continues to expand and receive new local contracts. Partners, official delegations and visitors are being welcomed at to view components of air management, flight control and landing gear systems, as well as electronics.

The Singapore operation has grown to almost 90 employees, serving airlines and MROs in the Asia-Pacific region, from India to New Zealand, and up to South Korea and Japan, in the field of spares distribution, technical support and maintenance of the company’s components. Besides the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA, Liebherr Singapore is approved by most of the regulatory authorities in the Asia-Pacific region.

In December, OEMServices, of which Liebherr-Aerospace is a 25% shareholder, and Singapore Airlines signed an extended agreement covering Airbus A380 component support services in the form of comprehensive 24/7 component support from the consortium’s main A380 regional pool based at Changi Airport.

Liebherr-Aerospace’s local repair capabilities for air management systems components (pneumatic, bleed), flight control systems components (hydromechanical), electronic controllers, and landing gear systems components are the cornerstone of competitive and efficient repair services, provided to more than 200 customers in the region, including airlines and MRO companies.

In 2017, more than 8,500 component repairs were processed, with an average service level in excess of 95% (repair in less than 15 days).

“Singapore Air Show is a great opportunity to present the activities and capabilities of Liebherr-Aerospace in the Asian-Pacific Rim region,” declared Ekkehard Pracht, general manager of aerospace for Liebherr-Singapore Pte Ltd. “Our participation in the Singapore pavilion demonstrates our commitment and emphasizes the continuously growing presence in Singapore according to our long-term strategy.”

