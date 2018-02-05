The Japanese defense ministry is considering the acquisition of standoff air-to-surface missiles. Such a move would radically change the country’s defense posture by introducing an ability to strike deep into enemy territory.

The three prospective weapons are the Kongsberg JSM, the Lockheed Martin AGM-158B JASSM-ER and its derivative, the AGM-158C LRASM.

All three could hit ground targets, but Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera says Japan does not propose to change the arrangement in which it depends on the U.S. to attack “enemy bases.”

Still, North Korean military installations and perhaps stopped ballistic-missile launchers would be obvious targets for Japan, though it must also consider at least naval threats from China and the possibility of fighting that country on the disputed Senkaku (or Diaoyu) islands.

Japan is closest to ordering the JSM. “Concerning the JSM, we will make a budget request for acquisition,” Onodera has told reporters, referring to the spending authorization for the year beginning April 2018. So that acquisition is not merely considered; it is proposed.