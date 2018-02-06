Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is extending the operational capability of its Heron and Heron TP UAVs, introducing fully automatic takeoff and landing from remote locations, without support of any infrastructure or ground support personnel. Enabled with all UAVs equipped with satellite communications (satcom) terminals, the new capability allows operators to conduct automated procedures with high precision, and to conduct safe instrument landings at any location, including runways that do not have instrument landing equipment.

The new capability enables users to control large drone fleets from centralized mission operations intelligence centers, controlling multiple Heron I and Heron TP drones dispatched to forward operating bases at remote locations. Close to the mission areas, these bases do not require deployment of command stations and operators, as they are only required to conduct minimal preflight checks to dispatch the refueled drone on a new mission. With those MALE drones operating from bases closer to their mission area, transit flights are minimized. The capability to land at unplanned runways increases operational flexibility, for routine and emergency landings.