The ST Engineering (STE) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) team won CAAS Aviation Challenge 1 and 2 programs by presenting a robotic and automation system that increases operational productivity and capacity at Changi Airport and Changi Airfreight Cargo Terminals, Singapore.

In Aviation Challenge 1 (AC1), IAI and STE presented the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) with a comprehensive solution for improving baggage handling for outgoing and incoming flights at Changi Airport. The system will improve dramatically the passenger experience by reducing baggage loss and damage.

More than 20 teams/companies participated and submitted proposals for AC1.

In Aviation Challenge 2 (AC2), IAI and STE presented a comprehensive, automated innovative solution that improves buildup and breakdown of cargo unit load device (ULD) pallets and containers, a labor-intensive process at Changi Airfreight Center. The automated cargo handling system aims to minimize the physical workload of cargo handlers and meet the latest compliance regarding personnel health and safety.

Thirteen international and local teams/companies submitted proposals to the Aviation Challenge 2 (AC2). Two were selected for the final stage of building a full-scale “proof-of-concept” demonstration system, with funding from the CAAS.