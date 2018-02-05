Honda Aircraft president Michimasa Fujino was among the officials present as Honda and Honsan General Aviation opened a new sales outlet at China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport last month. Also on hand were Honda Motor Company president and CEO Takahiro Hachigo, and Honsan chairman Zhou Yuxi.

Honda Aircraft’s Honsan General Aviation affiliate has opened a sales and service facility at the business jet terminal being constructed in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Guangzhou, China.

“We look forward to providing an exceptional customer experience synonymous with the Honda brand by representing the HondaJet in the greater China region and providing a dedicated sales and service experience to the customer,” said Honsan chairman Zhou Yuxi.

“Honda is a mobility company, and we are always challenging ourselves to advance the future of mobility,” said Honda Motor Company president and CEO Takahiro Hachigo.

“The HondaJet has fulfilled founder Soichiro Honda’s long-standing dream to take personal mobility skyward,” he said. “With the cooperation between Honda Aircraft Company and Honsan Aviation, I am confident the HondaJet will deliver ‘the joy that promotes freedom of mobility’ to customers in China.”

Honda (Booth CD65) named Honsan as its outlet for China, Hong Kong and Macau this past October. In August, the American Honda subsidiary said that its twin-engine HondaJet ranked as the most-delivered aircraft in its category during the first half od 2017 – 24 of the type were delivered to customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.