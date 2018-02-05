Shandong, like other Chinese airlines, is equipping with head up displays to minimize delays from pollution.

A Shandong Airlines Boeing 737-800 equipped with a Rockwell Collins head-up guidance (HGS) system became the first commercial flight in China to conduct a low visibility takeoff in foggy conditions with a runway visual range (RVR) below 150 meters.

The flight to Shenzhen took off on Dec 29, 2017 from Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport under an ‘orange’ fog alert when other flights had to be delayed. According to Rockwell Collins 15 Shandong Airlines flights equipped with HGS were dispatched on schedule that morning while another eight Shandong flights landed on time.

The manufacturer adds that during that same two hours when the airport was at CAT II conditions with RVR at less than 200 meters, 36 other flights had delayed landings and 45 others had delayed takeoffs.

Crews using HGS-equipped aircraft are able to operate in low visibility conditions because the HGS, or head-up-display, shows flight critical information in the pilot’s forward field-of-view, eliminating the need to transition to head-down instruments. The ability to operate safely in low visibility conditions is critical to reducing weather related delays, particularly in China where fog and haze are frequent in spring and winter.

Given the projected fast-paced growth of China’s air traffic market, the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) announced in 2012 that it was implementing a set of avionics equipage requirements for its domestic airlines. In its "Head up Display Application Roadmap," CAAC is requiring airlines to equip 10% of their fleet with HUDs by 2015, 50% by 2020, and then 100% by 2025.