With almost 14,300 Leap engines on order and CFM56s continuing to be produced in larger numbers than forecast, CFM International says it aims to close a four- to five-week gap between planned and actual powerplant deliveries to Airbus and Boeing by the end of 2018.

The General Electric-Safran joint venture produced more than 1,900 engines in 2017, beating the previous record of 1,770 set in 2016, but has fought to keep deliveries of Leap-1A/1B on schedule as production ramps up to support the growing production rates of the A320neo and 737 MAX models. Of the 1,900 total CFM engines produced in 2017 1,441 were CFM56s and some 459 were Leap-1A/1B engines.

“We absolutely intend to close the gap, and by the way we have had this delay (before) and then we have clawed it back,” says CFM executive vice president François Bastin.

“So the plan is to bridge and close this gap, and we have the ability to do it,” he adds referring to ongoing production plans to bring dual-sourcing capability online faster. CFM says 95% of the dual-source suppliers are in place already and expects this to reach 100% by the second quarter of this year.

The planned Leap production rate is between 1,100 and 1,200 engines for 2018, growing to 1,800 in 2019 and 2,000 in 2020. The rate for 2018 represents a two-and-a-half-fold increase over last year, or equivalent to about 24 engines per week. “We feel in good shape to achieve that,” adds Bastin.

The successful execution of the production plan is critical to CFM, which in 2018 will see Leap manufacturing overtake that of the CFM56 for the first time. “This year is our crossover year,” says CFM executive vice president Allen Paxson. “The majority of our production system will be producing Leaps versus CFM56s and likewise with the airframers – the same thing is happening. The absolute number is still the same as we expected a year ago,” he adds, referring to the overall mix of models as Airbus and Boeing continue to transition to the A320neo and MAX from the A320ceo and 737 Next Generation.

CFM, which competes with Pratt & Whitney on the A320neo family but which is the exclusive engine supplier to Boeing on the 737, also confirms it is responding to inquiries by Airbus and Boeing over further potential rate rises. Airbus is currently targeting a monthly production rate of 60 by early 2019, while Boeing says it is studying a further rate rise to similar numbers for the 737 beyond the 57 aircraft per month it plans to increase to in 2019.

Deliveries were slowed and interrupted by parts yield issues as well as inspections of turbine disks on up to 40 -1B engines prior to delivery. In service, CFM has also tackled a starter air valve issue, retrofits for which have now been completed, and is more than halfway through inspections of turbine disks on a batch of 70 -1A engines. CFM is also replacing first-stage high-pressure (HP) turbine shrouds of the Leap-1A after some engines began showing premature loss of a protective coating.

Additionally, CFM is tackling an operational issue that, to date, has been isolated to A320neos flown by Frontier Airlines in circumstances where the engine was left to cold soak at temperatures as low as -15C (-59F) for four hours or more.

“Our team got after that and within days got that managed, not only for customers in North America but for the entire world, and put that issue behind us,” says Paxson.

Other than these issues, the Leap-1A has achieved more than 260,000 cycles and 525,000 hr. in service with 17 operators on more than 140 Airbus aircraft since making its debut in August 2016. The -1B, which entered service on the first 737-8 in May 2017, has already amassed over 28,250 cycles and in excess of 78,000 hr. in use with 16 operators on 75 aircraft.

CFM Sees 11,500 Engines in Southeast Asia

There are currently 7,260 CFM56 and Leap engines operating in the Asian market, which for CFM includes China, Southeast Asia and Oceana. Countries in this region currently have orders for an additional 4,390 CFM56 and Leap engines in the backlog.

These include orders for Leap-1C engines to power Comac’s C919, now undergoing testing in China. The first test airframe has amassed more than 50 flight hours since its maiden flight on May 4, 2017, and the second, which joined the program on Dec. 17, has amassed more than 10 flight hours.