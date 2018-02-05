Italian fuel system experts Secondo Mona has carved itself a niche in the Asian aerospace market.

The Milan-based aerospace supplier has already secured key positions on a number of indigenous programs and is looking to extend its work into other parts of Asia as it exhibits here at the Singapore Airshow.

The company’s recent program successes include supplying the fuel system for the Indonesian N219 turboprop regional airliner as well as being selected for the Chinese Avicopter AC312C, a twin-engine medium helicopter.

Success in the region for Secondo Mona dates back to the 1990s when the company was selected for the Indian Saras twin-pusher-prop multi-role aircraft, which returned to the skies on Jan. 24. The company’s systems also feature on the Hindustan Aeronautics Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.

“We have enjoyed particular success in Asia,” says Sergio Bogni, Secondo Mona’s CEO, “We would really like to break into Japan,” he adds.

As well as fuel systems, the company supplies electromechanical, hydraulic and engine equipment as well as manufacturing landing gear components and sub-assemblies

Some 60% of the company’s turnover comes from export work, while the remaining 40% comes from the company’s work on Italian programs, mainly with Leonardo. Secondo Mona systems feature on all of Leonardo’s AgustaWestland helicopters including the AW609 tiltrotor.

Secondo Mona is investing in new systems which will help to qualify the components it develops in-house. One significant investment is the introduction of a drop-test rig which will allow the company to test the fuel system in the event of an accident or heavy landing. Other additions include anechoic chamber for electromagnetic compatibility tests.

“We invest 10-12% of our turnover on new equipment each year and aim to grow our workforce by 5-10 people a year,” Bogni says.

Secondo Mona is also getting involved in the European Union’s Clean Sky programs supporting the fast-rotorcraft projects of both Airbus Helicopters and Leonardo with the Racer hybrid helicopter and the Next Generation Civil Tiltrotor programs. Secondo Mona’s contribution will be a fiber-optic fuel level measurement system which Bogni says eliminates the need for electrical systems that could cause fire, while the use of fiber-optics brings a weight reduction.

The company has also developed brushless fuel pumps which offer mean times between overhauls of tens of thousands of hours and have been designed to operate with so-called wild frequency aircraft systems. The use of wild-frequency systems helps to reduce the complexity of aircraft electrical systems.