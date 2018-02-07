“This joint venture is a chance for us to build up activity and develop our repair shop,” said Thibaut Campion, co-CEO of Savena Technics.

Singapore Component Solutions is the name of the new joint venture MRO between AFI KLM E&M and Sabena Technics, which formally opened this week, some seven months after a partnership agreement was signed.

SCS will be “one of the region’s leading multi-product and multi-fleet operators, a nimble, high-performance MRO backed by the logistics centers and regional parts inventories of their parent airlines and by their own technical expertise,” the companies said here, promising quick turn times “and short logistics loops delivering integrated services at competitive rates.

SCS is initially focusing on ATRs, but has also added the Airbus A320 family to its repair offering.

“This joint venture is a chance for us to build up activity and develop our repair shop,” said Thibaut Campion, co-CEO of Savena Technics. “We will be increasing our footprint by taking over three new buildings at Seletar Aerospace Park” this year, he said.

“We also intend to double our workforce in 2018, to reach 200 staff in 2022.”

The partners said too that SCS plans to add a broad array of capabilities over the next three years: an ATEC avionics test cell, an air cycle machine bench, and pneumatic and hydraulic valve test fixtures.

“This expansion underscores Singapore’s competitiveness and attractiveness as a leading MRO hub in the region,” said Lim Kok Kiang, assistant managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board.

“Singapore will continue to invest in future-ready talent and dedicated infrastructure to support companies in capturing opportunities in Asia,” he said.