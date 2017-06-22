Turkish Aerospace Industries is making its presence felt at Le Bourget this year, with a static display of its fixed and rotary-wing products and the international flying display debut of the company’s Hurkus turboprop trainer....More
Airbus will fit new fixed and deployable combined flight data and voice recorders as standard on long-range aircraft starting in 2019 in a bid to make it easier to find aircraft wreckage in the event of an accident over the sea....More
Airbus supplier Gardner Aerospace has completed its sale to Ligeance Investments Ltd., a Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Chinese firm Shaanxi Ligeance Mineral Resources, according to a company press release....More
In an active M&A market for the industry, Michael Richter, managing director and head of Lazard’s aerospace and defense investment banking group, shares his observations from the Paris Air Show....More
Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract worth more than $20 million to equip a VIP Gulfstream G650 jet with its “J-Music” DIRCM (directed infrared countermeasure systems), the Israeli company said yesterday....More
Rockwell Collins earlier this week signed the first agreement that combines the products and services capabilities of the avionics supplier and B/E Aerospace, the cabin equipment company that it bought earlier this year....More
Kawasaki’s big light blue P-1 maritime patrol aircraft has taken center stage at the Paris Air Show, marking its debut at a major international trade show, and the first time a Japanese military aircraft has visited Le Bourget....More
Norsk Titanium and Spirit AeroSystems have disclosed a commercial aerospace collaboration in 3D printing, reckoning that “thousands of titanium parts” manufactured at Spirit or by its suppliers are candidates for the new technology....More
While Airbus and Boeing racked up orders for narrowbody aircraft at the 2017 Paris Air Show, with the newly launched 737 MAX 10 garnering the most attention, widebody orders have been few and far between this week....More