ShowNews

Show News

Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

TAI Enters Commercial Rotorcraft with T625

Less than two months after making its debut in Istanbul, Turkish Aerospace Industries has brought the mockup of its T625 utility helicopter to Le Bourget....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Turkish Aerospace Industries T129 Hunts for Export Orders

Poland and Bahrain have expressed interest, but it seems likely that the first customer could be Pakistan....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Turkey’s Hurkus Debuts at Paris Air Show

Turkish Aerospace Industries is making its presence felt at Le Bourget this year, with a static display of its fixed and rotary-wing products and the international flying display debut of the company’s Hurkus turboprop trainer....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Airbus To Fit Deployable Data and Voice Recorders On Long-Range Aircraft

Airbus will fit new fixed and deployable combined flight data and voice recorders as standard on long-range aircraft starting in 2019 in a bid to make it easier to find aircraft wreckage in the event of an accident over the sea....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

TAI's Armed Anka Close to Service Entry

The first serial-production Anka-S, which will use a satellite communications system rather than line-of-sight for command and control, should be delivered to the Turkish Air Force soon....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

IAI Bedek Is Busy in Israel and Expanding to Mexico City

After years of difficulties, the hangars at the Bedek MRO division of Israeli Aircraft Industries are full and faces are smiling....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

In Light Attack Crowd, L3 Touts Longsword’s Payload, Endurance and Cost

In an increasingly crowded light attack aircraft market, the challenge may become standing out in the crowd....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

GE’s HondaJet ‘Extraordinarily Efficient for Supply Chain’

After putting it into service just a few weeks ago, the world’s largest aero-engine manufacturer is thrilled with the performance of one of the world’s smallest business jets....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Gardner Aerospace Finalizes Sale to China’s SLMR

Airbus supplier Gardner Aerospace has completed its sale to Ligeance Investments Ltd., a Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Chinese firm Shaanxi Ligeance Mineral Resources, according to a company press release....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Emirates Wants Program Assurances Before Possible A380 Order 2

“I want to know what Airbus will do with the aircraft,” Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

P&WC Celebrates Its 100,000th Gas Turbine Engine

​Pratt & Whitney Canada arrives at the Paris Air Show in a festive mood, having just celebrated the manufacture of its 100,000th gas turbine engine....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Ontic Makes JT15D Move

Ontic Engineering & Manufacturing has acquired the manufacturing rights from Pratt & Whitney Canada for additional JT15D engine components....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Lufthansa Places Order for Cirrus Trainers

The aircraft will be used to train pilots for Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, All Nippon Airways, KLM and the German Luftwaffe....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Opinion: Mergers and Acquisitions Move Forward

In an active M&A market for the industry, Michael Richter, managing director and head of Lazard’s aerospace and defense investment banking group, shares his observations from the Paris Air Show....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Nexcelle Spools Up for Global 7000 and C919

Modeled after the GE-Safran CFM aircraft engine joint venture, the Nexcelle partners “mesh together very well,” says the unit’s president, Kenneth Onderko....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Elbit Systems Awarded Contract To Equip Gulfstream G650 With “J-Music”

Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract worth more than $20 million to equip a VIP Gulfstream G650 jet with its “J-Music” DIRCM (directed infrared countermeasure systems), the Israeli company said yesterday....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Comlux First for Collins’ New Interior Systems Business

Rockwell Collins earlier this week signed the first agreement that combines the products and services capabilities of the avionics supplier and B/E Aerospace, the cabin equipment company that it bought earlier this year....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Double First For Kawasaki P-1 at Paris Air Show

Kawasaki’s big light blue P-1 maritime patrol aircraft has taken center stage at the Paris Air Show, marking its debut at a major international trade show, and the first time a Japanese military aircraft has visited Le Bourget....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

ShowNews: Editor John Morris Produces His 500th Issue

John Morris, editor-in-chief of ShowNews, celebrated his 500th issue here at the Paris Air Show – that’s probably more show dailies than anyone else in history....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Norsk Titanium and Spirit AeroSystems Team on 3D Printing

Norsk Titanium and Spirit AeroSystems have disclosed a commercial aerospace collaboration in 3D printing, reckoning that “thousands of titanium parts” manufactured at Spirit or by its suppliers are candidates for the new technology....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Opinion: Five Reasons For The Widebody Sales Slump At Paris

While Airbus and Boeing racked up orders for narrowbody aircraft at the 2017 Paris Air Show, with the newly launched 737 MAX 10 garnering the most attention, widebody orders have been few and far between this week....More
Jun 21, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Raytheon’s Small-Diameter Bomb II Completes Wind Tunnel Tests

Raytheon’s SDB II recently completed a series of rigorous high-speed wind tunnel tests, the next step to integration on Lockheed Martin’s F-35....More
