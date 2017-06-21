Follow Us
Aviation Week
Home > ShowNews > Magazine Issues > Paris Air Show - Day 3
ShowNews

Show News

Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Airbus Obtains State Loans for X6 Development 1

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light to the German and French governments to provide Airbus with loans worth €377 million ($420 million) to develop the X6 helicopter....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

U.S. Air Force Works To Rebuild Confidence in F-35 Oxygen System

The Air Force initially surveyed the pilots at Luke AFB to understand their concerns; it then began educating them on the details of the F-35’s onboard oxygen generation system in order to begin rebuilding confidence at the wing....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Lockheed Reveals C-130J-SOF for International Partners

Lockheed Martin introduced a new variant of the C-130J Super Hercules configured for international military special operations missions, called the C-130J-SOF....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

ALC Inks Order for 12 More Airbus A321neos

Air Lease Corporation has today has signed a firm order for 12 additional Airbus A321neos....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Engine, Planform Begin Shaping Anglo-French UCAV

​Britain and France have quietly selected Safran’s M88 engine to power the joint unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) demonstrators the two countries plan to fly in 2025, officials close to the program have said....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Rosoboronexport’s Backlog Reaches 106 Helicopters

The backlog of export helicopters at Rosoboronexport has reached 106 rotorcraft worth US$4.7 billion, the company’s director general and CEO, Alexander Mikheev, said at the Paris Air Show....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

AVIC Confirms P&WC for MA700 Turboprop

Pratt & Whitney Canada has signed a definitive agreement to supply its latest PW150 engine family powerplant – the PW150C – for the AVIC Aircraft MA700 aircraft....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Inmarsat Launches Satellite Communications for UAS

Inmarsat has launched a satellite communications service for unmanned aircraft using a small terminal developed by Cobham Satcom....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Mitsubishi Extra MRJs for Testing

Mitsubishi is considering building one, or perhaps two, extra flight-test aircraft to help it through its certification process for the heavily delayed Mitsubishi Regional Jet....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Piaggio Steps Up Its Comeback

The plan to relaunch Italy’s Piaggio Aero Industries as a civil and defense aircraft manufacturer is gaining momentum some 20 months after moving production from an aging plant in Genoa to a clean-sheet-design factory in Villanova d’Albenga, about 56 mi. southwest....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Hammerhead To Return To The Air

Piaggio is preparing to restart flight trials of its P.1HH Hammerhead medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned air system, just over a year since the prototype was lost after crashing in the Mediterranean....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Safran Has Products, Ideas and Job Opportunities

Safran’s exhibit includes a fuel cell, a solution for solid hydrogen storage and hybrid propulsion systems....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Silvercrest on Track for 2018

​The Safran Silvercrest turbofan is on track for spring 2018 certification....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Safran Gets EASA Nod for Ardiden 3G Turboshaft

Safran Helicopter Engines has received EASA certification for its Ardiden 3G helicopter engine, which powers Russian Helicopters’ Ka-62 medium twin....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Safran’s Arriel 2L2 Makes Ground Run

Safran Helicopter Engines’ Arriel 2L2 turboshaft performed its first ground run at the company’s Bordes, France, facility early this month....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Philippine Airlines Firms Up Q400 Options to Compete With LCCs

Philippine Airlines has exercised an option on seven Bombardier Q400 aircraft, bringing its total firm order to 12 of the turboprops, in a bid to win back market share it has lost to low-cost carriers....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Militaries and Industry Seek to Solve Cybersecurity Conundrum

For at least the whole of the current century, militaries have understood the critical role cyberdefense plays in every aspect of operations. Yet most military organizations appear reluctant to train for network defense outside of specialist cyber units....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Bird’s DIRCMs Offer VIP Treatment

The proliferation of MANPADS – man-portable air defense systems – increased dramatically in recent years, leaking from collapsed nations (Libya, for example) and from radicals sponsored by rough nations (Iran and North Korea, to mention few of the most obvious). As MANPADS are available for sale on the black market, they appear in conflict zones throughout the world, as well as in the hands of criminal organizations. The growing threat drives military and government agencies to turn to proven countermeasures to protect their air....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

UAS Countermeasures from Israel

Two counter-UAS systems developed in Israel are shown here at Le Bourget, designed to deal with different aspects of drone threats....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Raytheon Ready to Meet China and Russia Hypersonic Threat

​As China and Russia continue to demonstrate rapid progress in development of hypersonic strike weapons, the U.S.’s largest guided-missile company says technology to counter the threat is already achievable but that fielding a system requires sustained funding and a national sense of urgency....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

IAI Cybersecurity for Aviation

One of Israel Aerospace Industries’ areas of cyber expertise is the development and provision of cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of the aviation sector....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Ni Cybersecurity Starts Cyber Center in Tokyo

Cyberbit, whose cybersecurity solutions protect the world’s most sensitive networks, and Ni Cybersecurity, the Japanese cybersecurity service provider, this week inaugurated their new Cyber Range training facility in Toranomon, Tokyo....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

ALC Orders More Airbus A321neos  

Air Lease Corp. has signed a firm order for 12 additional Airbus A321neos....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

CFM Does Not ‘Rule Out’ Geared Engine Bid for NMA

As engine makers jostle for position on Boeing’s potential New Midsize Airplane, CFM International hints that a new engine architecture with a gear-driven fan is among the various concepts under consideration....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Domes on the Range: F-35 Training Takes Off

Everything about the F-35 program requires new ways of thinking for the air forces that will operate the aircraft, and the industrial entities that are supplying them. Training and simulation are no exception....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

GKN Aerospace Pivots to Asia

Aerospace and structures manufacturer GKN (Chalet 355) is setting its sights on expansion in Asia as it seeks out new acquisitions....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

GA Reaper Drone ‘Flies’ au Bourget

General Atomics showed off its next-generation ground control station at the Paris Air Show this week, letting attendees simulate flying an MQ-9 Reaper from a new, advanced cockpit configuration....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Airbus Launched Skywise Data Platform

Airbus at the Paris Air Show launched Skywise, a broad initiative to use a lot more data in a much more structured way to make its own and airline operations more efficient....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Boeing Outlines Notional NMA Timetable 2

Boeing has outlined the design of its projected new midsize airplane (NMA), but is keeping the details close to its chest as it waits for the expected response from Airbus....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Raytheon Sees Robust Defense Marketplace

After 34 years at Raytheon and more than 40 years in the defense world, Raytheon CEO Tom Kennedy has never seen a defense environment as strong as it has been....More
Jun 20, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airframer Outlines Notional NMA Timetable  

Boeing has outlined the design of its projected new midsize airplane (NMA), but is keeping the details close to its chest....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×