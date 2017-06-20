Follow Us
Aviation Week
Home > ShowNews > Magazine Issues > Paris Air Show - Day 2
ShowNews

Show News

Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Creating the Seeds of Disruption

“Transportation as we know it is set to change. The dominant solutions available today are deeply flawed and demand disruption,” states Omer Bar-Yohai, the founder of EViation – the Israeli startup that is preparing to lead this change....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Hacked Drones Become The Ultimate Improvised Explosive Devices

Insurgents and terrorists have mastered the use of commercially available drones for target acquisition and aerial attack....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Elbit Systems Unveils All-Seeing SkEye

Elbit Systems is publicizing a novel WAPS/wide area persistent surveillance capability that was kept under wraps for years, as it was providing unique operational capability for homeland security and the fight against terror....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Raytheon Oversees Changing ISR Market

The growing global requirement for small fleets of highly bespoke surveillance aircraft is driving integrators to greater onboard innovation...More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Shaping Up to Meet New Threats

​After a decade of asymmetric warfare against low-intensity opponents, Western air forces begin to increase their capabilities against near-peer adversaries, demanding more advanced capabilities....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Get a Smarter Spike for Your Launcher

Israel’s missile pioneer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is showcasing the latest version of its multipurpose guided missile – Spike LR II....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

MiG Has Big Hopes for MiG-35 Fighter

Despite the Western sanctions, famed Russian jet maker MiG is at the Paris Air Show to remind the public—and the industry—of its latest iteration of the Fulcrum family, the MiG-35 fighter, and to attract attention to its other efforts....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Diamond Targets Training And Special Missions 1

Austria’s Diamond Aircraft is debuting new special-mission versions of its DA62 and DA42 twin-engine general aviation aircraft....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Spirit AeroSystems Looks To Fabrication Offerings For Growth

For Kansas-based manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems, the answer to growth apparently has been right in front of it all along....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Will MRO + Boeing = $50 Billion? 2

Boeing plans to use the Paris Air Show to set the stage for its July 1 launch of new Global Services division that aims to capture a much larger share of the services work on Boeing and other aircraft....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Israel Sharpens Its Air Power

Fielding a new wing of fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter jets, modernizing its existing air power and quadrupling its strike capacity, the Israeli Air Force is undergoing a generation leap that will prepare it to meet future challenges....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

French Air Force Happy With Airbus A400M Progress 3

Seeing progress in its Airbus A400M's capabilities and practically on-time deliveries, the French Air Force has adopted a supportive stance on the program....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Aviation Week's William Garvey Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

During a career that has spanned nearly 50 years, Bill has established himself as a well-known and widely respected ambassador for aviation....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Sweden Increases Spending on Dispersed Operations

The Swedish Air Force is plowing SEK2 billion (U.S.$230 million) into new equipment to allow it to resume Cold War–style operations from road runways....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Four More Awards For Aviation Week Network 1

From Millennials to Baby Boomers, Aviation Week Network writers took home four awards at this year’s Aerospace Media Awards in Paris....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

China’s Wing Loong Sneaks Into Paris Air Show

China’s growing influence in unmanned aerial systems is being felt at the Paris Air Show with the Western debut of its Wing Loong 2 medium-altitude, long-endurance armed reconnaissance system....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

First Boeing 737 MAX 10 Commitment Comes From Lessor

Singapore-based leasing company BOC Aviation announced a memorandum of Understanding with Boeing at the Paris Air Show for 10 of the newly announced 737 MAX 10 versions....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

GECAS Places Firm Order For 100 A320neos

​Aircraft lessor GECAS has placed a firm order for 100 more Airbus A320neo family aircraft, which will be delivered between 2020 and 2024....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

CFM Adds 800 Extra Engines to Ramp-Up

Driven by increased orders of Airbus, Boeing and Comac aircraft, CFM International plans to add an extra 800 CFM56 and Leap engines to its already bulging production plan between 2018 and 2020....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

China’s Wing Loong Sneaks into Paris

China’s growing influence in unmanned aerial systems is being felt at the Paris Air Show with the western debut of its Wing Loong II medium-altitude, long-endurance armed reconnaissance system....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Airbus Details A380-plus Modifications 11

Changes designed for the Airbus A380-plus upgrade package will be available for entry into service by 2020, according to A380 marketing head Frank Vermeire....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

New Space Launcher Will Probably Replace Long March 3A

​Interchangeable modularity is a central concept for China’s new family of space launchers. With initial versions of three rocket types now flying, the industry is moving on to widening the payload options with new combinations of propulsion modules....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

GECAS Places Large A320neo Family Order 1

GECAS placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft on the opening day of the Paris Air Show....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

M346 Turns Multi-Role

​Leonardo is progressing its plan to turn its M-346 jet trainer into a lightweight multi-role combat jet with the revealing of a new, meaner version of the aircraft here at Paris....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Daher to Grow Footprint in Americas

Aerostructure specialist and business aircraft manufacturer Daher says it is actually growing its American footprint, after years of expressing hope of doing so....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

AerCap Places Firm Order for 30 Boeing 787-9s

Aircraft lessor AerCap has placed a firm order for 30 Boeing 787-9s, valued at U.S.$8.1 billion at list prices. Delivery dates have not been disclosed....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Raytheon’s Missile Systems Anticipates Single-Digit Growth

With ongoing North Korean missile tests and tension in Eastern Europe, the first successful test of the U.S. missile defense shield against an ICBM could not have come at a better time for missile maker Raytheon....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Qatar Maintains Orders After Blockade, Firms Up 737-8 Commitment

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker ruled out aircraft cancellations after four Middle Eastern countries blocked the airline from using their airspace, but the airline will start redeploying capacity to new destinations....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Avio Aero Sees Additive-Repair Future

Italy’s Avio Aero is experimenting with additive-repair technologies that could transform the company’s services business....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus Spells Out A380-plus Modifications  

Changes designed for the Airbus A380-plus upgrade package will be available for entry into service by 2020, according to A380 marketing head Frank Vermeire....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

GECAS Orders Many A320neos  

GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft on the opening day of the Paris Air Show....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
ShowNews

Aero Vodochody Returns to L-159 Production

Aero Vodochody of the Czech Republic has begun producing a new batch of L-159 ALCA/advanced light combat aircraft for the Czech Air Force, a move the company hopes will pave the way for additional export orders....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

M-346 Turns Multi-Role  

​Leonardo is progressing its plan to turn its M-346 jet trainer into a lightweight multi-role combat jet with the revealing of a new, meaner version of the aircraft here at Paris....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

K-Max Production Run Extended To 2019  

Kaman says it will extend the production run of its K-Max utility helicopter out to 2019, having been encouraged by increased demand and interest for the aircraft....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Austria's Diamond Targets Training And Special Missions  

Austria’s Diamond Aircraft is debuting new special-mission versions of its DA62 and DA42 twin-engine general aviation aircraft....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×