“Transportation as we know it is set to change. The dominant solutions available today are deeply flawed and demand disruption,” states Omer Bar-Yohai, the founder of EViation – the Israeli startup that is preparing to lead this change....More
Elbit Systems is publicizing a novel WAPS/wide area persistent surveillance capability that was kept under wraps for years, as it was providing unique operational capability for homeland security and the fight against terror....More
After a decade of asymmetric warfare against low-intensity opponents, Western air forces begin to increase their capabilities against near-peer adversaries, demanding more advanced capabilities....More
Despite the Western sanctions, famed Russian jet maker MiG is at the Paris Air Show to remind the public—and the industry—of its latest iteration of the Fulcrum family, the MiG-35 fighter, and to attract attention to its other efforts....More
Boeing plans to use the Paris Air Show to set the stage for its July 1 launch of new Global Services division that aims to capture a much larger share of the services work on Boeing and other aircraft....More
Fielding a new wing of fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter jets, modernizing its existing air power and quadrupling its strike capacity, the Israeli Air Force is undergoing a generation leap that will prepare it to meet future challenges....More
Interchangeable modularity is a central concept for China’s new family of space launchers. With initial versions of three rocket types now flying, the industry is moving on to widening the payload options with new combinations of propulsion modules....More
With ongoing North Korean missile tests and tension in Eastern Europe, the first successful test of the U.S. missile defense shield against an ICBM could not have come at a better time for missile maker Raytheon....More
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker ruled out aircraft cancellations after four Middle Eastern countries blocked the airline from using their airspace, but the airline will start redeploying capacity to new destinations....More
Aero Vodochody of the Czech Republic has begun producing a new batch of L-159 ALCA/advanced light combat aircraft for the Czech Air Force, a move the company hopes will pave the way for additional export orders....More