Rolls-Royce’s strategy of focusing resources on large commercial aircraft engines is aimed at powering not one but two new widebody aircraft making their debuts at this year’s Paris Air Show. And it could have been three. The sight of the Trent XWB-97-powered Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing’s Trent 1000 TEN-equipped 787-10 in the skies over Le Bourget will give Rolls cause for cheer, after reporting its biggest-ever loss in February. And but for holdups on the Trent 7000, the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Rolls Readies For Dual Debuts At Paris But Misses Out On A330neo" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.